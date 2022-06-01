HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Starting Thursday, June 2, Summer Splash Days will return to Hattiesburg. The events will be held every Thursday in June and July from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Each week, the Hattiesburg Fire Department will rotate to a local neighborhood park and transform parking lots into water play spaces. Participants will need to wear closed-toe shoes and have waivers signed by guardians before participating.

The full schedule of dates and parks includes: