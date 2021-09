Destruction is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida scrambled for food, gas, water and relief from the sweltering heat while facing the dispiriting prospect of weeks without electricity to power air conditioners and refrigerators. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)

SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Town of Sumrall announced the city is collecting disaster relief supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The donations needed include cleaning supplies, food, first aid items and hygiene products.

Donations can be dropped off at the Sumrall Municipal Courthouse behind the Post Office, next door to the police station from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. inside through on weekdays at the outside bin.

Donations will be accepted until September 9, 2021.