Sumrall alderman approve precautionary repairs of town lagoon

SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – Sumrall aldermen have approved precautionary repairs of the town’s forty-year-old lagoon.

The Hub City Spokes reported that some of the repair measures include a 3-D imaging project of the lagoon, stabilization of the chlorine house, pipe replacement at the contact chamber, relocation of chlorine treatment to the water treatment plant and a new shelter for the generator at the water treatment plant.

Mayor Joel Lofton said that preliminary tests show that the lagoon is in good shape, but the forty-year-old lagoon needs precautionary measures to prevent future damage. He said at this time, the slab of the chlorine treatment facility is cracked and due for repair. Erosion is a future concern for the lagoon, according to Lofton.

The newspaper reported that these measures were approved during a December 7 Board of Aldermen meeting.