SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Town of Sumrall broke a sales tax revenue record for the fourth time this fiscal year.

Pine Belt News reported sales tax revenue for the town topped $100,000 for the month of May. Record revenues were also recorded as $83,000 in November, almost $84,000 in February and $85,000 in April.

Mayor Joel Lofton believes inflation may play a role, but cites the town’s success as a result of new businesses opening. He said two retail businesses and two restaurants have opened in the last three months.

The mayor said a Family Dollar Tree will also open before school resumes.