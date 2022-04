SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Sumrall Main Street Association will host their Art Walk on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Artist, crafters, and creatives are welcomed to create artwork in and around Sumrall. Participants are asked to bring easels and art supplies to the event.

Local downtown businesses will also open their doors for participants to stop by and enjoy, and they may even display the works of art.