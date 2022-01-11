Sumrall mayor considers other options in response to garbage issues

SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – Sumrall Mayor Joel Lofton is considering the city’s options in response to garbage collection problems.

Pine Belt News reported there have been several issues recently when Waste Pro garbage collection has run more than a day behind schedule. Neighbors have reported that not all garbage is collected and some is spilled back out.

Lofton said some of the problem’s stem from issues that Waste Pro cannot control like employee absence. He added that the city is in a five-year contract with the company that began in 2018. He said if service does not improve by the end of the contract, the city would look into other providers but he feels Waste Pro is the best option.

The newspaper reported the city could also enter into a contract service with Lamar County, but it would cost taxpayers.

Lofton said the city would consider other options when the contract with Waste Pro ends.