SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors in the Town of Sumrall could experience delays with their water bills due to issues with the wireless meter reading system and technology upgrades.

Pine Belt News reported neighbors could also see charges for more weeks of service than usual. Mayor Joel Lofton said even though the bills may be higher, neighbors are not being charged extra.

According to the mayor, the billing company went through an update that failed to work properly. When the data was sent back to town officials, many accounts had no data.