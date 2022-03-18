SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – Sumrall neighbors had the opportunity to voice their opinions about medical cannabis during a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, March 17.

The Town of Sumrall Mayor and Board of Aldermen hosted the meeting to discuss whether to completely stay in or opt-out of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.

During the meeting, neighbors were able to participate in an informal survey to voice their opinion about the issue. Of the 254 live survey participants, 77.6% voted to stay in or take no action, and 22.4% of participants voted to top-out of the Act.

Survey participants were able to submit anonymous comments, as well.

“If you can’t buy beer in Sumrall, you for sure shouldn’t be able to buy cannabis,” wrote one neighbor.

“We already voted for this once. Why would you try to opt-out? Our community needs the jobs. We have people in our community who could truly benefit,” said another.

“If our residents need medical marijuana, it will be available in nearby towns,” a neighbor said.

“I think it would be amazing for our small town. This would bring more jobs and income. Medical marijuana is something that helps so many people, and allows them to not become dependent on narcotics,” said another.

View the live survey here.