SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Sumrall Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to opt out of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Act.

Pine Belt News reported Mayor Joel Lofton said the board would still have the option to and would consider opting in at a later time. He noted concerns about the rules and regulations not being official, only proposed.

Lofton said the board would prefer to observe the impacts of the bill before opting in. He noted that during the 2020 general election, the original act did not get overwhelming approval from Sumrall neighbors.

According to the newspaper, Ward 1 Alderman Lamar Reed, Ward 3 Alderwoman Pam Graves and Alderwoman-at-Large Brittany Fortenberry voted to opt out. Ward 2 Alderman Lee Granberry and Ward 4 Alderman Darrell Hall voted against opting out.