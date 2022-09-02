SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – Town officials are working to upgrade Sumrall’s fire and police department buildings.

Pine Belt News reported the upgrades were approved at a recent Sumrall Board of Aldermen meeting.

The police department building is set to get an awning and drive-through that can accommodate multiple cars. Town leaders said the upgrade is necessary because officers and visitors get soaked coming and going from the police department each time it rains.

The fire department will also see upgrades like the addition of a parking bay for a response vehicle, more rooms for additional firefighters and more full-time, paid employees.

Mayor Joel Lofton said the town is also hoping to hire personnel to cover 24-hour shifts for the fire department in the future.