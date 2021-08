SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – The position of Sumrall Public Works director is now set and ready to be filled after being vacant for more than a year.

According to the Pine Belt News, Mayor William J. Lofton and his administration worked to finalize details of the position.

Applicants are encouraged to apply at Sumrall Town Hall or by visiting the Town of Sumrall Facebook page. The job is full-time and hourly.

The full job description can be found at Sumrall Town Hall.