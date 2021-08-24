Sumrall receives $600K for upgrades to sports complex

SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – Upgrades are underway at the Sumrall Sports Complex off Mississippi 42. According to Pine Belt News, an additional $600,000 for the project was recently received by the city thanks to the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Work for Phase 2 for the complex project started on Monday. The project will bring tennis facilities and a second soccer field to the site.

“It was approved a couple of weeks ago to begin the second phase, and work started. I think it’s a great thing that we’re able to start right now,” said Mayor William Joel Lofton.

