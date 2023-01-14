SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Sumrall Board of Aldermen is set to vote on an ordinance that will allow the sale of light beer and alcohol within the town’s limits.

Pine Belt News reported this comes after Lamar County voters opted to turn the county “wet” during the November 8 general election.

Mayor Joel Lofton said the board has narrowed down three separate ordinances into one that it will vote on in February. He said after discussions with neighbors and stakeholders, he believes the board has come up with an ordinance proposal that will have community support.

According to the newspaper, the proposal mostly follows the state guidelines regarding alcohol sales that have been established by the Mississippi Department of Revenue and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.