SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Sumrall man who served in World War II received the Legion of Honour, one of France’s highest honors.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the National Order of the Legion of Honour was created by Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802 to recognize individuals who served France or the ideals it upholds.

The newspaper reported Henry Howard Bennett, 99, began his military service on March 17, 1943 in the Army Air Corps when he was trained as an airplane and engine mechanic. He left for World War II on April 6, 1944, two months before the D-Day invasion of France. He was assigned to a B-24 in England before crossing into France and served as an airplane and engine mechanic on a 747 Nose Gunner B-24 Liberator. Of the 30 missions he flew, 21 were in France. Then, on his 24th mission, his plane was shot down right before he made it back to base, which was listed on a missing-in-action report. Bennett also served among the first wave of bombers on D-Day and in other battles in the invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge.

Bennett was also awarded the Medal of a Liberated France last October. The medal is given by the French government to those who helped free France from Nazi occupation during World War II.

According to the newspaper, he was surrounded by family and friends when he received the award on Wednesday. Bennett is a resident of the Collins State Veterans Home.