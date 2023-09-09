PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Sunday, September 10 will mark 30 years since the disappearance of Angela Lee Freeman.

Angela disappeared under suspicious circumstances, but her family hasn’t given up hope for justice.

“We go on and live our life. We have to, but it never goes away. It’s always there,” said Debra Freeman, Angela’s mother.

The 17-year-old was four months pregnant when she was last seen at the Pizza Hut in Petal on September 10, 1993. Her car was later found abandoned at the Mahned Bridge in Perry County.

Angela’s mother said the Perry County Sheriff’s Office initially dismissed her daughter as a runaway. She believes law enforcement fumbled the investigation.

“Things got tracked in. Things got lost. It’s just, it wasn’t done right. We have to suffer for it, not them,” Debra said.

Angela’s body was never found. Detectives only found her shoes and a puddle of her blood.

“We’ve gone through this all these years praying that somebody would come forth and just maybe we can have justice and put Angela in the right burial place,” said Clydell Freeman, Angela’s grandmother.

Angela was legally declared dead in 2000. An official suspect was never named, but her family said they know who killed her.

“I believe she was murdered by someone she knew, because they didn’t want to reap the responsibility of a baby,” said Debra.

Angela’s family still fights to keep her memory alive. Her brother, Nicholas, has written and released two songs in her honor.

Her case remains open and in the hands of the 12th Circuit Court District Attorney.

Anyone with information regarding Angela Freeman’s disappearance can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.