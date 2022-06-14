FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported a utility trailer and a side-by-side were stolen from the Briarwood Subdivision on the morning of Sunday, June 12.

Deputies said the theft occurred at two separate homes around 3:30 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. Surveillance video showed a pickup truck driven by an unknown individual(s).

Anyone with any information about this case can contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or by calling the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline number at 601-582-STOP (7867).