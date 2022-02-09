HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck associated with a grand larceny case.

Police said an individual used a red Nissan truck to steal a trailer and commercial grill from Barracuda Drive in Hattiesburg on Sunday, January 9. The truck’s distinguishable features include a black front Bull bar, chrome side step rails and rails inside the truck bed that act as a bed cover.

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about the incident can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.