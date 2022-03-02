UPDATE:
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The man accused of breaking into Life Church in Jones County was captured Thursday afternoon.
Cory Browning was arrested at a home on Pat Lowe Road in the Calhoun community. He was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find the suspect who broke into Life Church on Monday, February 28.
Investigators said the burglar took a television, sound bar and iPad from the Highway 84 church.
If anyone has information about the identity of the suspect, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).