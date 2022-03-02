UPDATE:

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The man accused of breaking into Life Church in Jones County was captured Thursday afternoon.

Cory Browning was arrested at a home on Pat Lowe Road in the Calhoun community. He was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find the suspect who broke into Life Church on Monday, February 28.

Investigators said the burglar took a television, sound bar and iPad from the Highway 84 church.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office

If anyone has information about the identity of the suspect, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).