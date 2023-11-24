COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who fired shots and fled from authorities in Covington County.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a trooper attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation on Highway 49 south of Mt. Olive on Friday, November 24.

According to MHP, the driver did not stop and crashed about five miles from the Covington-Simpson County line near Magee.

Authorities said the driver got out of the car, fired shots and ran into the woods. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.