JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One of the suspects identified in an Eastabuchie shooting turned himself in to authorities on Monday, July 11.

Talmage Turner Williams III (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Jones County deputies said Michael Jermaine Norman Jr., 21, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. He has been charged with aggravated assault.

Deputies said Talmage Turner Williams III is still wanted as a second suspect in the case. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The two were identified as suspects in a shooting that happened at Mak’s in Eastabuchie on Friday, July 8. According to witnesses at the scene, a white Toyota Camry pulled up to another car at a fuel pump and began shooting. A man was shot at least twice, including once in his neck.

Norman will make his first appearance in Jones County Justice Court at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 11.

Anyone with information about Williams’ location can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.