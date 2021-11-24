Suspect in Hattiesburg Holiday Inn homicide case arrested in Texas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The suspect in an ongoing homicide case that happened at a Holiday Inn in Hattiesburg was arrested in Texas.

Hattiesburg police said 21-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, Texas, turned himself into authorities in Dallas on November 15. He was extradited to Hattiesburg and arrived on Tuesday, November 23.

Brock has been charged with one count of first degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old Carlos McGruder. The shooting happened at the Holiday Inn on Highway 49 on Monday, November 8.

He has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.