MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A suspect was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Columbia.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the shooting happened at a home on Highway 35 around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

According to Martin, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to serve a warrant when the suspect pointed a weapon towards the deputies.

The suspect, who has not been identified, died at the scene. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating the fatal shooting. Once they complete their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.