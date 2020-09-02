Suspect wanted for fraud investigation in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to identify an individual wanted for questioning in an ongoing fraud investigation.
The individual pictured, who has not been identified by police, is wanted for questioning in reference to using a fake driver’s license and providing a false name and social security number to obtain financing to purchase a vehicle from a dealership on Broadway Drive.
If you have any information pertaining to the individual, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
