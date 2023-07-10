HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are searching for a suspect, who allegedly rammed into a Hattiesburg officer’s patrol vehicle.

The incident happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, July 10 in the 800 block of James Street. Investigators said an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle.

When an officer arrived, investigators said he found two individuals involved in a domestic situation. Officials said the suspect and the officer got in an altercation.

According to authorities, the suspect got in his vehicle and drove toward the officer, striking the officer’s unit and disabling it. During this incident, the officer fired shots. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the suspect drove off and later abandoned the vehicle at Edwards Street and Tommy King Drive. The suspect ran away from the scene.

Due to the officer firing shots, the investigation has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).