FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who broke windows in a person’s home.

The home is located on River Road in the Glendale community. Investigators said the suspect is using ball bearing’s and shooting them at window either from a sling shot or some type of paint ball gun using air.

A reward has been offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest of the suspect.