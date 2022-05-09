JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a person who is wanted for commercial burglary.

Investigators said the person stole four catalytic converters from vehicles parked inside the Jones County School District’s Bus Barn on Hillcrest Drive. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, May 9. The person reportedly left in a white Ford F-150 pickup.

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone with information about the burglary can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.