MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Moselle man and suspected drug dealer was arrested at a home on Thursday, March 31.

Jones County deputies arrested Matthew Logan, 37, after completing a search warrant on the home. Deputies said they found 3.5 ounces of meth, 1.8 pounds of marijuana, packing materials, 19 long guns, homemade suppressors, seven handguns, bomb-making literature, a notary stamp from the University of Southern Mississippi, $10,434 in cash and hundreds of rounds in gun ammo.

Investigators said one handgun had its serial number filed off. Illegal homemade suppressors were found on two rifles.

The search happened at a home located on Hodge Road, which is about one mile from Moselle Elementary School. Officers noted that the home had security gates and numerous security cameras.

Logan was charged with two counts of possession of meth and marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a gun. He was also charged with three counts of child abuse, and more charges are pending.

Matthew Logan (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Jones Co. Sheriff Joe Berlin pictured with drugs, guns and other items seized during search warrant (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Logan may also face federal charges from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for the two illegal suppressors.

He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. His bond was set at $75,000.