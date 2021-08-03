Suspects wanted for Soso Dollar General burglary

SOSO, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are Soso police are working to find the suspects who broke into the Soso Dollar General Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, a security camera video shows two burglars wearing masks in the store just after 3:30 am. Deputies said tobacco products and candy were taken during the burglary.

If you have any information about the burglary or on the suspects involved, you can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 and ask for Investigator Patrick Oster or call Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).