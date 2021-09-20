Symphonic Winds to honor first responders with concert

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Symphonic Winds will perform a concert honoring first responders and a belated celebration of the band program’s centennial on Sunday, October 3 at 3:30 p.m. in the Mannoni Performing Arts Center Auditorium at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) in Hattiesburg.

The concert features a commission by USM and many area schools in honor of first responders, welcomes members from those programs to the stage to perform, and hosts guest conductors Dr. Gary Adam and Dr. Mohamad Schuman. The concert is free and open to the public and first responders are encouraged to attend.

“The piece is commissioned in honor of the brave health care workers and first responders for their heroism during the COVID-19 pandemic and is dedicated to those who suffered tragedy and loss as a result of the pandemic,” said Dr. Colin McKenzie, director of the School of Music and the Symphonic Winds.

The public is asked to wear masks inside as is the university policy at this time.