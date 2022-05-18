HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo’s annual Tacos & Tequila party will be held on Saturday, June 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“We are shaking things up a bit this year with new games and entertainment,” said Demetric Kelly, Director of Zoo Business Operations and Guest Services. “We are also lowering our entrance fee and allowing people to purchase food and beverage pairings depending on their specific tastes.”

There will be four street taco food stations paired with a suggested tequila-based beverage. The stations will offer Baja Fish Tacos, Smoked Pork Carnitas Tacos, Chicken Fajita Tacos and Beef Tacos. Food offerings and the Tequila-based beverage will each be $5. There will also be a Mexican Corn station and a Dole Whip station, which will also be a $5 cost.

There will be games including Cornhole, Cactus Ring Toss, Giant Beer Pong, Giant Jenga and Giant Connect 4. A Human Foosball Tournament will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with teams of up to six people per game, and prizes for the winning team.

Admission to Tacos & Tequila is $10 and can be purchased in advance online. Tacos & Tequila is a 21+ event.