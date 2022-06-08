HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Taylorsville man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, DEA agents intercepted communications among Harold Keyes, Jr., 29, and his co-defendants conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in April 2020.

Keyes was stopped by Hattiesburg police for a traffic violation, and officers discovered more than a kilogram of methamphetamine wrapped in three bundles hidden in the front of Keyes’s pants.

In addition to the prison sentence, Keyes was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.