LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County Board of Supervisors partnered with Pearl River Community College (PRCC) and William Carey University (WCU) to aid against teacher shortages.

Pine Belt News reported the board voted to contribute $1,000 annually from each district’s recreation fund for five scholarships each year.

The scholarship qualifications have not been decide yet. However, WCU Executive Vice President and Education Professor Ben Burnett said he would like to see the scholarships go toward a student from their respective districts.

Burnett said the goal of the scholarships is to keep Lamar County people in Lamar County.