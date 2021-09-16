Teachers needed in Mississippi amid shortage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) released a task force report that calls for Mississippi leaders to take action to address teacher shortages in the state, while improving the state’s economic future.

According to the task force, nearly one in five teachers in the U.S. and up to 45 percent of teachers in the south leave the field before completing their fifth year.

Dr. Ben Burnett, Executive Vice President of William Carey University, said, “All areas of our state lack teachers in some areas, and they may go a whole year without a qualified certified teacher in an important subject and just not okay.”

Reeves announced a task force aimed at addressing teacher shortage and improving the workforce.

“We’re not ever going to agree on everything, but at least we’re having the conversation in Mississippi. We’re acknowledging that we have a teacher shortage, and education is the pathway to success in any walk of life,” said Burnett.

The recommendations include improving pathways and preparation for teachers.

Burnett said, “Successful I think that economically being a classroom teacher and going into education in Mississippi is good solid economic future.”

At this time, William Carey University has the highest enrollment ever in the school of education with over 1,800 undergraduates and graduates.