TEC bringing high-speed internet to Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – TEC, a provider of fast fiber internet, broke ground on a project that will bring high-speed internet to Jones County. Leaders said the service will be provided to underserved areas of Ellisville, Soso, Laurel and Big Creek.

This project is the fifth of a seven-phase build-out across central Mississippi, with TEC investing just under $10 million in fiber internet infrastructure.

“We are very pleased with TEC Fast Fiber Internet. We have at least 17 devices running off the internet. We are pleased with it, but especially appreciate the customer service!” said Martha Withrow from Laurel, who recently upgraded to Fast Fiber Internet from TEC.

“We’re excited to break ground in Jones County, and we look forward to the immense impact this investment will have on these communities,” said Joey Garner, TEC Executive Vice President. “The need for reliable and affordable high-speed internet has never been more apparent. Access to telehealth services, remote learning for school children, and remote business operations remain critical in helping rural communities survive, thrive, and flourish.”