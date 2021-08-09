TEC completes fast fiber internet upgrade in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with TEC announced the downtown area of Bay Springs in Jasper County has been upgraded to fast fiber internet. Crews are now installing residential and business customers.

According to officials, this was the third project of a seven-phase build-out across central Mississippi, with TEC investing just under $10 million in fiber internet infrastructure.

“The fiber optic is amazing, we have two clinics in the area one is in rural Smith County and the speed of the internet is so much faster,” states, Dr. Lisa Ainsworth of Jasper County Veterinary Services. “We are excited about the upgrade to the fiber optic cables; it is making our work so much faster being able to communicate between the two clinics.”