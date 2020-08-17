TEC completes fiber installation project in Lake Eddins Community

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WHLT) – TEC announced its fiber optic broadband installation project is 100% complete for the west side of the Lake Eddins community. The broadband will provide neighbors and businesses with fast internet technology.
TEC launched this fiber project in mid-June and has recently completed the fiber construction. The project connects 186 homes and businesses and includes over seven miles of fiber.
For more information, visit www.TEC.com.
