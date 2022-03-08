JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – TEC, a rural broadband provider in Mississippi, received a federal grant from the Community Connect Grant program. The funds will be used to deliver access to Gigabit speed internet to Jasper County.

TEC has previously invested in the area’s broadband infrastructure, and this grant allows TEC to extend that service to Paulding, Rose Hill, and Newton.

“The necessity of high-speed internet access is gravely apparent in small-town communities,” states TEC’s Vice President of Strategic Operations Lisa Wigington. “This project will be major progress to close the digital divide for some of the most rural portions of Jasper County. We are very grateful for this grant, which also allows TEC to create a Wi-Fi hotspot location with public access to computers at the Country Corner Store in Newton.”

Tthe Country Corner Store will become a Fast Fiber Internet access point. TEC will provide 24 months of free service and two laptops to help make this community service possible.