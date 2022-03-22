BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WHLT) – TEC, a provider of fiber internet to rural communities, broke ground on construction that will extend broadband access in Jones County.

Once completed, this project will provide highspeed internet to underserved and unserved areas of Taylorsville, Soso, and Laurel. This is the final project of a seven-phase build-out across central Mississippi.

“This access will benefit everybody,” says Soso Mayor, Ralph Cahill. “I think it will benefit the residents the most, in terms of working remote and entertainment purposes. It will be a plus for Soso. We are really looking forward to it.”