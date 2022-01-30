HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a teenager for kidnapping and other charges on Saturday, January 29.

Police said two women were sitting in their car on West 4th Street around 11:00 p.m. when a man approached the car. With a handgun, he forced them to drive to a service station. The women went inside the store and and the man left in their car.

Officers found the 17-year-old, of Lamar County, after he crashed into a wood line. He was charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery, armed carjacking and felony eluding.