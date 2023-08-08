LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An annual party in Oak Grove was cancelled after authorities received information about a gun violence threat.

Pine Belt News reported a 16-year-old was arrested in connection to the incident. The teen allegedly threatened to shoot a student at the annual “toga” party on August 4.

The party was cancelled by the time the unidentified suspect was arrested in Marion County. Authorities said the teen was taken to the juvenile detention center in Lamar County.

Lamar County authorities are still investigating the threat.