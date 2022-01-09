Teen arrested in connection to threat against South Jones High School

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A teenager was arrested in connection to a threat to commit an act of violence at South Jones High School.

Jones County deputies arrested a 14-year-old former male student of the school. They said the investigation began after someone reported information to Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

The teen was booked into the Jones County Juvenile Detention Facility. He will make his first appearance in Jones County Youth Court in front of Judge Wayne Thompson.

Deputies said school schedules can continue as normal, as there is no threat from the former student. They added that the teen’s identity will not be released due to his age.