JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Jones County on Thursday, July 28.

The owner of Fast Stop in the Hebron community was hospitalized after he was shot during an armed robbery of his store.

Investigators had identified Tyveron Morgan as a suspect. They were also searching for an unidentified accomplice.

Now, officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said a 17-year-old male was arrested. He was charged with accessory to robbery and accessory to aggravated assault. Officials said they would not release his name due to his age. His legal proceedings will take place in Jones County Juvenile Court.

Additionally, investigators said Morgan was located. However, they said the suspected shooter and additional accomplices have not been arrested at this time.

Authorities said more information about the case will be released at a later time on Friday, July 29.