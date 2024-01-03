HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A teenager was arrested and another suspect is wanted after an armed robbery in Hattiesburg.

The robbery happened in the 6400 block of U.S. 49 around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 30.

When officers arrived at the location, they were told two suspects entered the building. One of them was carrying a gun. No injuries were reported during the incident.

One suspect, a teenager, was arrested and charged as an adult with one count of armed robbery. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

The other suspect is still unknown. Anyone with information about the crime can contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.