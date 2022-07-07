STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 15-year-old from Richton was recently bitten by an alligator in a Stone County creek.

The Hattiesburg American reported the incident happened at a recreational spot on Red Creek on June 13.

Ricky Flynt, Alligator Program coordinator for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), a four-foot alligator swam towards two boys. One of them was bitten in the hand while trying to fend off the alligator.

Flynt said the 15-year-old was taken to the hospital. His injuries mainly consisted of puncture wounds.

MDWFP personnel were able to locate the alligator, and they dispatched it. Flynt believes the alligator was in the area looking for food.