HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 16-year-old girl is behind bars following a shooting that left two people injured at Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. Police reported that one person went to a hospital for a gunshot wound and another person was injured by people running in the mall.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said a 16-year-old girl was turned into law enforcement just before 8:00 p.m. the same evening. She was charged as an adult with four counts of aggravated assault. She may face more charges as the investigation continues.

HPD officials said the 18-year-old who sought treatment for a gunshot wound will also be charged when he’s released from the hospital.

Investigators said the two are known acquaintances and that the shooting was an isolated incident.