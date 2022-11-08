HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead and three injured in Hattiesburg.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street on Wednesday, November 2.

The two people who killed were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg. The three others who were injured were treated at a local hospital.

On Friday, November 4, Hattiesburg police arrested and charged Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg, with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

HPD officials said Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to law enforcement on Monday, November 7. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence. He may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

On Tuesday, November 8, police arrested a 16-year-old male in connection to the shooting. He was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

HPD officials said more charges will be filed as the investigation continues.