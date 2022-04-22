JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An 18-year-old was grazed by a bullet during a shooting outside an apartment complex in Jones County on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Investigators said the shooter fired 20 rounds in the parking lot by Lone Oaks Apartments Building K in the Hoy Community. Three cars were hit, including one that was occupied by three teens.

The teen who was grazed by a bullet was treated at the scene and declined transportation to a hospital.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene and interviewed the teens and neighbors. The shooter has not been identified and remains at large.

Anyone with information about the shooter can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP.