JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured during a chase.

The incident happened on Interstate 59 on Monday, January 9.

According to investigators, a deputy spotted a black Ford Mustang driving south on the interstate at a high rate of speed. The deputy determined the Mustang was driving between 100 and 120 mph.

Authorities said the deputy attempted to stop the driver, but the Mustang continued driving at a high rate of speed and took the Moselle exit. They said the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree and fence on Moselle Road.

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

The 16-year-old driver was entrapped in his vehicle. Deputies provided medical care to the injured teen, who was later taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

The teen was taken to Forrest General Hospital with serious injuries.