HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple teenagers were arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two women in Hattiesburg on Saturday, September 3.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 5:00 p.m. at Forest Glen Apartments on Country Club Road. A woman was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound in her leg. Shortly after, another woman arrived at the hospital seeking treatment for her leg, too.

Later, Lamar County deputies helped to arrest multiple teenagers from a Lamar County home. Officials said a car that matched the description of one involved in the shooting was at the home.

HPD officials said more information will be released at a later time as Hattiesburg police and Lamar County deputies investigate the shooting further.