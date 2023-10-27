LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The two teenagers arrested for a shooting incident near William Carey on Wednesday also face charges in Laurel and Petal.

A 17-year-old and a 13-year-old are facing multiple charges across three Pine Belt cities. The teens, who have not been identified, were arrested by Hattiesburg police after Wednesday’s shooting.

The two face commercial burglary charges in Laurel and Petal. Petal police said the two broke into Lott’s Pawn Shop on East Central Avenue twice.

The pair are also accused of breaking into EZ Money Pawn Shop on October 25 just hours before they were captured in Hattiesburg.

“There was a small amount of damage to the business, obviously. During the break-in, several weapons were stolen. A good bit of them have been recovered and returned to us by the Hattiesburg Police Department,” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox.

Neither department could confirm any stolen weapons were used during the shooting near William Carey. They urge parents to keep a closer eye on their children.

The suspects will be charged as adults for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Hattiesburg. Charges are still pending in Laurel and Petal.